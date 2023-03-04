Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 484 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

