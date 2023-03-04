Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,169 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

