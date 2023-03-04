United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,022,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

