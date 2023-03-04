Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Balchem worth $25,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 14.3% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth $1,860,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.30.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

