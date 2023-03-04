Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,501 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

