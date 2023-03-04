Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,906 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

IYY opened at $99.31 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

