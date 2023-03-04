AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DE opened at $430.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.