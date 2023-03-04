United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 155,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $75.30 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.