Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,096 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.45. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,297,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,487,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,776 shares of company stock worth $87,085,165 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.