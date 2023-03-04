United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Cowen upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.