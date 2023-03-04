Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,413,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 6,159,207 shares.The stock last traded at $4.56 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

