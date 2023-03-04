Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 55.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Stories

