JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

