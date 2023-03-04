BlackRock Inc. Has $983.43 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,260,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $983,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 186.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Insider Activity

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

