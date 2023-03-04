BlackRock Inc. Sells 310,052 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $990,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $214.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

