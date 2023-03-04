BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,131 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,248,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of W. P. Carey worth $994,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

NYSE:WPC opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.47%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

