The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,771,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $995,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $351.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.48 and a 200-day moving average of $310.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

