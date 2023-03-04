BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,945,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.09% of Dover worth $1,159,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after acquiring an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.