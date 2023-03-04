Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,551 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Owens Corning worth $1,003,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

