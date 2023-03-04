BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,041,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.42% of Evergy worth $1,012,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,930,000 after buying an additional 577,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after buying an additional 259,680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.