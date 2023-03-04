BlackRock Inc. Sells 419,754 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 419,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.38% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,146,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 133.1% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 42.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

