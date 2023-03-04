BlackRock Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,433,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Life Storage worth $1,044,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Life Storage Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Life Storage stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.63. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.48.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.48%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

