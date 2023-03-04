BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,497,877 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497,877 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.71% of Kimco Realty worth $1,105,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

