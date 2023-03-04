BlackRock Inc. Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Utilities worth $1,143,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,699,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 596,655 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.