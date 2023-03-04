BlackRock Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,114,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

