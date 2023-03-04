BlackRock Inc. Purchases 145,886 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,802,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.69% of Alliant Energy worth $1,155,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Further Reading

