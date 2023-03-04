BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,042,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 32.88% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $1,133,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,058,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $81.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

