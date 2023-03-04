Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after purchasing an additional 618,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $163.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.04. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.