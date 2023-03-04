Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.00% of Cboe Global Markets worth $1,120,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

CBOE stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

