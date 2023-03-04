Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Synaptics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $119.33 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,456. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.