Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $56,285,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $13,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of WOOF opened at $10.32 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

