Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Up 9.5 %

FTCH opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Farfetch

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.