Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,724 Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Veru by 18.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Veru from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.42 on Friday. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $24.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

