Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $199.43. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

