Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 62.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock opened at $246.91 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $522.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.42 and a 200 day moving average of $223.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.41) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.