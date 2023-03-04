Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

