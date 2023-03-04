Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

NYSE:NIO opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

