Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $536.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.63.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.