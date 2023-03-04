Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,689 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $620,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Stock Up 6.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $334.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $475.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

