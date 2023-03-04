Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 32,343 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,429 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,739 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 549,492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 492.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 414,711 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 952,533 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 327,702 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TRIP stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.