Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 102.00%.
In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
