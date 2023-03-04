Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,040 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DBRG opened at $12.34 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.