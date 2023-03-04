Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

NYSE WAT opened at $326.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.64. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

