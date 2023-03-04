Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after buying an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 896.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,710,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

