Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.23.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

