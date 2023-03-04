Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CFO Sells 3,094 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $40,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,615.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Ashley Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, David Ashley Lee sold 1,401 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $18,787.41.

On Tuesday, February 14th, David Ashley Lee sold 31,900 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $421,718.00.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.05 million, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at $647,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

