The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $77.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.