Piper Sandler Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

