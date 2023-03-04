Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vector Group worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after buying an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 78.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 420,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 406,924 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,686,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

