Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of PFS stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.